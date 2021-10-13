Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are 'a blues cover band'
Published
in the latest installment of a friendly rivalry between two of the world's biggest music groups, Beatles legend Paul McCartney has...Full Article
Published
in the latest installment of a friendly rivalry between two of the world's biggest music groups, Beatles legend Paul McCartney has...Full Article
Music legend and former Beatles member Paul McCartney seemed to take a shot at the group’s contemporary and friendly rivals the..
Die Beatles und die Rolling Stones galten früher als Rivalen. Beatles-Mitglied Paul McCartney hat auch heute noch eine klare..
Paul McCartney is, once again, sparking up one of rock and roll's greatest rivalries.