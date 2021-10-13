Paul McCartney disses The Rolling Stones, calling them 'a blues cover band'
In a New Yorker interview, Paul McCartney talks about the breakup of the Beatles and musical rivals, The Rolling Stones, calling them a 'cover band.'
Music legend and former Beatles member Paul McCartney seemed to take a shot at the group’s contemporary and friendly rivals the..
Paul McCartney is, once again, sparking up one of rock and roll's greatest rivalries.