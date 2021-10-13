Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.The...Full Article
To oldly go: William Shatner, TV's Captain Kirk, blasts into space
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
William Shatner Blasts Off
HuffPost NOW News
The 90-year-old became the oldest person in space aboard a Blue Origin ship and talked about the life-changing experience.
William Shatner, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, blasts into space
Brisbane Times
Advertisement
More coverage
Blue Origin: Captain Kirk Successfully Beamed Up to Space, Not by Scotty, but Jeff Bezos
autoevolution
October 13th, 2021 was a great day for space fans and Trekkies alike as the Blue Origin New Glenn rocket and space capsule system..
-
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space with Blue Origin
Denver Post
-
William Shatner went to space. Here's how much it would cost you.
USATODAY.com
-
William Shatner shares profound words after successful Blue Origin flight: 'I hope I never recover from this'
FOXNews.com
-
William Shatner Sets Record In Space With Blue Origin Spaceflight
cbs4.com