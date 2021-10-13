Jan 6 committee subpoenas former Justice Dept lawyer
The House committee investigating the Jan 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Wednesday to a former Justice Department lawyer who positioned himself as an ally…Full Article
The House select committee has been ramping up its investigation into the riot and efforts by the former president to pressure the..
President Joe Biden will not block the release of a tranche of documents sought by a House committee for its investigation into the..