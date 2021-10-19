Jan. 6 Panel Plans Contempt Vote As Trump Sues Over Probe

Watch VideoA House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly Tuesday to hold at least one of Donald Trump's allies in contempt as the former president is pushing back on the probe in a new lawsuit.
Trump is aggressively trying to block the committee's work by directing former White...
