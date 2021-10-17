NLCS Game 1: Austin Riley walks it off as Braves stun Dodgers, 3-2
Published
A night like this is why the fans have been chanting "MVP" whenever Austin Riley is at the plate.Full Article
Published
A night like this is why the fans have been chanting "MVP" whenever Austin Riley is at the plate.Full Article
Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 3-2..
The Braves pulled out a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS thanks to a walk-off hit by Austin Riley in the bottom..