Russia puts an end to NATO mission in Moscow

Russia is suspending the work of the NATO military mission in Moscow and revoking the accreditation of its employees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. The decision was made in response to the recent move of the North Atlantic Alliance to revoke the accreditation of eight officers of the Russian permanent mission to the bloc. "We are suspending the work of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow. The accreditation of its employees is to be revoked starting from November 1 of this year," Lavrov said.