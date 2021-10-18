Los Angeles County Seeks Psychiatric Exam Of Vanessa Bryant

Los Angeles County Seeks Psychiatric Exam Of Vanessa Bryant

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoLos Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven...

Full Article