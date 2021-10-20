Nikolas Cruz Set To Plead Guilty To Parkland Massacre

Nikolas Cruz Set To Plead Guilty To Parkland Massacre

Watch VideoNikolas Cruz is scheduled to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 shooting massacre at a Florida high school, as his attorneys turn their focus to saving him from a death sentence. 

Cruz, 23, will appear before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who will ask him a lengthy list of...

