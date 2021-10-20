Nikolas Cruz Set To Plead Guilty To Parkland Massacre

Watch VideoNikolas Cruz is scheduled to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 shooting massacre at a Florida high school, as his attorneys turn their focus to saving him from a death sentence.
Cruz, 23, will appear before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who will ask him a lengthy list of...
Watch VideoNikolas Cruz is scheduled to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 shooting massacre at a Florida high school, as his attorneys turn their focus to saving him from a death sentence.