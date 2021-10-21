Man charged with UK lawmaker’s murder felt ‘affiliated to ISIL’
Published
Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of killing MP David Amess, has been charged with murder and preparing ‘terrorism’.Full Article
Published
Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of killing MP David Amess, has been charged with murder and preparing ‘terrorism’.Full Article
British authorities said Thursday that a British man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of lawmaker David Amess last..
British authorities said Thursday a man has been charged in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met..