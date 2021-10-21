Attorney General Merrick Garland vows to apply 'facts and the law' if Steve Bannon contempt referred to DOJ
Published
Following House vote, Steve Bannon's contempt case could land at the Justice Department as soon as this week.Full Article
Published
Following House vote, Steve Bannon's contempt case could land at the Justice Department as soon as this week.Full Article
Attorney General Merrick Garland gave no hints during a House Judiciary Committee Thursday on what the Justice Department will do..
Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers that the Justice Department "will apply the facts and the law and make a decision"..