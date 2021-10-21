Stardew Valley creator reveals next game, Haunted Chocolatier
Published
Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone — better known as ConcernedApe — has announced his second game: ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier,...Full Article
Published
Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone — better known as ConcernedApe — has announced his second game: ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier,...Full Article
Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the developer behind the massively successful farming simulator, Stardew Valley announced his next..