California family died from heat and dehydration on Sierra National Forest hike, officials say
Published
The family of three and their dog were found in an area known as Devil’s Gulch in August after being reported missing by a friend.Full Article
Published
The family of three and their dog were found in an area known as Devil’s Gulch in August after being reported missing by a friend.Full Article
A Northern California family and their dog who were mysteriously found dead in a remote hiking area most likely died from..