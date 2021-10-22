US cleans up Biden's 'commitment' to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion
Published
The Biden administration is again playing clean-up after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event...Full Article
Published
The Biden administration is again playing clean-up after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event...Full Article
The United States would come to Taiwan's defense and has a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own territory, U.S...