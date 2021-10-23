Director 'gutted' by death of cinematographer in accidental shooting
Published
The movie director who was wounded on set when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun said on Saturday he was "gutted" by the death of the...Full Article
Published
The movie director who was wounded on set when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun said on Saturday he was "gutted" by the death of the...Full Article
Watch VideoActor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer, authorities said. The director of the..