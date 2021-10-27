Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton fractures fibula in Game 1 of World Series against Houston Astros
Published
Charlie Morton was hit by a comebacker in the second inning, leading to his Game 1 exit.Full Article
Published
Charlie Morton was hit by a comebacker in the second inning, leading to his Game 1 exit.Full Article
Making his first start since testing positive for COVID-19, Jorge Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home..
Charlie Morton exited in the third inning of Game 1 of the World Series with an injury. The Atlanta Braves lead the Houston Astros..