Merck Agrees To Let Other Drug Makers Make Its COVID Pill

Watch VideoPharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drug makers to produce its COVID-19 pill in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said Wednesday.
