Tom Cotton to AG Garland: 'Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court'
Published
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, chastising...Full Article
Published
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, chastising...Full Article
In a tense exchange Wednesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton told Attorney General Merrick Garland,..
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday clashed with Republican senators over the Justice Department's efforts to crack down..