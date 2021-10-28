Remains found in California desert identified as New Jersey woman
The coroner’s office positively identified the remains to be Lauren Cho, 30, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.Full Article
Human remains found in California's Yucca Valley have been identified as Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who went..
New Jersey native Lauren Cho has been missing since late June while she was staying at an Airbnb in southern California outside of..