Businessinsider.co.za | Facebook is changing its name to Meta
Published
The new name for Facebook's corporate parent is meant to reflect CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambitions to launch the social network into the "metaverse."Full Article
Published
The new name for Facebook's corporate parent is meant to reflect CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambitions to launch the social network into the "metaverse."Full Article
Facebook has changed its name to Meta, the company announced on Thursday, as they focus on building ‘Metaverse’. CEO Mark..
Facebook Is Officially , Changing Its , Name to ‘Meta’.
The Verge reports
Facebook is rebranding.
On Oct. 28,..