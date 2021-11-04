One Black Juror, 11 Whites To Hear Trial Over Arbery Slaying

Watch VideoA judge ruled Wednesday that he'll seat one Black juror and 11 whites to decide the trial of the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, despite prosecutors' objections that several Black potential jurors were cut because of their race.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley acknowledged that "intentional...
