Russian diplomat falls out of window to his death in Germany
A Russian diplomat was found dead in Germany. Der Spiegel, Germany's largest news website, said that the body of the secretary of the Russian embassy was found on the sidewalk in front of the embassy building in Berlin. According to preliminary reports, the diplomat fell out of a window. The Russian Embassy refused to comment on the death of the Russian diplomat in Germany. A representative for the embassy said that such a decision was made for ethical reasons.Full Article