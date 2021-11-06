Dems End Deadlock, House Sends Biden Infrastructure Bill

Watch VideoThe House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.
The House passed the measure 228-206....
