Watch Video*VERONICA DE LA CRUZ:* The House passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Friday and sent it to the president's desk for his signature. Our Kellan Howell, who is the White House correspondent, joins us now live from Washington. Kellen, when can we expect the president to sign this bill? We know that he went to...Full Article
When Will President Biden Sign The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill?
Newsy0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Biden taps infrastructure czar to oversee billions in funding
Bangkok Post
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Sunday appointed prominent former mayor Mitch Landrieu to coordinate implementation of the..
-
Senate Likely To Debate on National Defense Authorization Act Over Biden's Social Spending Bill This Week
HNGN
-
Biden picks ex-New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee infrastructure spending
Upworthy
-
Former New Orleans mayor Landrieu to manage Biden's $1T plan
SeattlePI.com
-
Biden taps former New Orleans mayor to oversee implementation of massive infrastructure bill
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
GOP Rep. on receiving death threats: 'This is not what our democracy is about'
Bleacher Report AOL
Republican Rep. Fred Upton tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that “it’s a tough time and it’s so unsettling” to receive death..
Tapper to GOP lawmaker: What has happened to Republican party?
Bleacher Report AOL