Max Cleland, Vietnam Veteran And Former Senator, Dies At 79

Watch VideoMax Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade in Vietnam and later became a groundbreaking Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator from Georgia until an attack ad questioning his patriotism derailed his reelection, died on Tuesday. He was 79.