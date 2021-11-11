Police: Full Investigation Into Astroworld Tragedy Could Take Months

Watch VideoHouston police chief Troy Finner said Wednesday the responsibility to end a concert lies on "the production and the entertainer...through communication with public safety officials."
*SEE MORE: 9-Year-Old Boy In Coma After Astroworld Festival Tragedy*
He refused to say if rapper Travis Scott and his team were the...
Watch VideoHouston police chief Troy Finner said Wednesday the responsibility to end a concert lies on "the production and the entertainer...through communication with public safety officials."