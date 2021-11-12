Trump Defends People Who Threatened Pence During Jan. 6 Riot

Watch VideoIn a taped interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, former President Donald Trump defended those who had threatened to harm former Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 riot.
The audio was shared with Axios. Let's take a listen.
*TRUMP:* No, I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was...
Watch VideoIn a taped interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, former President Donald Trump defended those who had threatened to harm former Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 riot.