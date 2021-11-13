Biden-Xi Set Virtual Summit For Monday To Discuss Tensions

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will hold their much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening as the two sides look to dial back tensions after a rough start to the U.S.-China relationship since President Biden took office earlier this year.
The White House is setting low expectations for the video...
