Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested
Published
Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide.
#boyfriend #hannah #chrisdaughtry
Published
Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide.
#boyfriend #hannah #chrisdaughtry
Authorities continue the investigation into 25-year-old Hannah Price's shocking death.
The daughter of Chris Daughtry and wife Deanna Daughtry was found dead at age 25. The singer and American Idol alum has postponed..