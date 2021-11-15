Former New Orleans Mayor To Manage President Biden's $1T Plan

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden has chosen as supervisor of his $1 trillion infrastructure plan Mitch Landrieu, who as New Orleans mayor pushed the city into recovery after the devastation from Hurricane Katrina.
Landrieu will be tasked with coordinating across federal agencies to work on roads, ports, bridges and airports, the...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden has chosen as supervisor of his $1 trillion infrastructure plan Mitch Landrieu, who as New Orleans mayor pushed the city into recovery after the devastation from Hurricane Katrina.