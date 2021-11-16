CDC Raises Europe Travel Warning Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe CDC is warning Americans against traveling to several places in Europe. Those destinations include the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland and Guernsey — which is in the British Isles.

The agency says there's been an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, prompting them to raise the travel warning to level 4, which...

