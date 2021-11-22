SUV plows into Wisconsin Christmas parade; multiple injuries
Published
An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to the city's mayor and witnesses.Full Article
Published
An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to the city's mayor and witnesses.Full Article
An SUV plowed into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., just outside of Milwaukee.