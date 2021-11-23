Police: Parade-Crash Suspect Was In A Domestic Disturbance

Police: Parade-Crash Suspect Was In A Domestic Disturbance

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. 

Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the...

Full Article