Waukesha Parade Suspect Appears In Court

Watch VideoDarrell Brooks Jr. made his first appearance in court Tuesday. Police say he plowed an SUV through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday night. So far, the incident has left six people dead and dozens more injured.
Standing before a Waukesha county judge, Brooks was formally charged with five counts of...
Watch VideoDarrell Brooks Jr. made his first appearance in court Tuesday. Police say he plowed an SUV through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday night. So far, the incident has left six people dead and dozens more injured.