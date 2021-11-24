NFL's J.J. Watt, Joe Schobert Offer Aid To Waukesha Parade Victims

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoSix people have now died and more than 60 others were injured after a car drove into a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade. Children's Wisconsin says 13 minors are still being treated at their hospital, and six of them are in critical condition.

Waukesha...

