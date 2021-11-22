Five dead, 48 injured in Wisconsin parade crash
Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. (Nov. 22)
An SUV sped past barricades and rammed through a Christmas parade, killing at least five people and injuring over 40.
The driver was arrested after at least five people died and more than 40 others were injured when a vehicle ploughed through a..