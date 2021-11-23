President Biden Opens Holidays With 'Friendsgiving' And Christmas Tree

Watch VideoJill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House on Monday by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it — and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson.
"Look how beautiful this is," the first lady said of the 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir that was delivered by wagon to her Pennsylvania...
Watch VideoJill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House on Monday by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it — and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson.