President Biden Opens Holidays With 'Friendsgiving' And Christmas Tree

President Biden Opens Holidays With 'Friendsgiving' And Christmas Tree

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoJill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House on Monday by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it — and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson.

"Look how beautiful this is," the first lady said of the 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir that was delivered by wagon to her Pennsylvania...

Full Article