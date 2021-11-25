Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks out after murder trial verdict: 'I'm really, really thankful'
Published
Ahmaud Arbery's mother said she is feeling especially thankful this Thanksgiving, after three men were found guilty of his murder.
#ahmaudarbery
Published
Ahmaud Arbery's mother said she is feeling especially thankful this Thanksgiving, after three men were found guilty of his murder.
#ahmaudarbery
Watch VideoJohn Burris, the criminal defense and civil rights attorney who served as co-counsel in the Rodney King civil trial,..
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder.