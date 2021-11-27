3 burned bodies found in Solomon Islands following days of violent protests
Published
Three burned bodies were found in Australia's Solomon Islands after protests against the Pacific nation's increasing links with China.
Three burned bodies were found in Australia's Solomon Islands after protests against the Pacific nation's increasing links with China.
Police found three bodies and arrested more than 100 people in three days of unrest, sparked by concerns about the nation's..
They are the first reported deaths after days of violent protests in the Solomon Islands. Australian troops have arrived to help..
A night curfew will be re-imposed in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara after Australian police began taking control of hotspots..