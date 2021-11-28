Australia has recorded its first cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.Genomic testing has confirmed two recent arrivals into Sydney were infected with the new strain."Both passengers came to Sydney from southern Africa on...Full Article
Omicron Covid-19: Australia records first cases of new variant
New Zealand Herald0 shares 4 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Netherlands and Australia confirm cases as borders slam shut
New Zealand Herald
The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on and Australia found two as the countries half a..
-
New cases of Omicron COVID variant detected in more countries; WHO says 'we need more info'
Zee News
-
Ontario reports first two cases of omicron COVID-19 variant
CTV News
-
Omicron: What we know and don't know about new COVID variant
PIX 11
-
Dutch impose new tighter lockdown amid spiking infections
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Omicron variant confirmed in Australia just days out from New Zealander entering traffic light system
New Zealand Herald
Two cases of a new international Covid-19 variant were confirmed in Australia last night just days out from New Zealand entering..