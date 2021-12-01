4 Injured After World War II Bomb Explodes In Munich

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoA World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring four people, one of them seriously, German authorities said.

A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station. The construction site for a new commuter train line is...

