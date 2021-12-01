Michigan Teen Charged In Oxford High School Shooting

Watch VideoA 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other crimes for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school.
Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald did not reveal a possible motive for Tuesday's violence at Oxford High School and declined to comment...
Watch VideoA 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other crimes for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school.