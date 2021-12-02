Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
The Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide
Two days shy of the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., a Franklin County grand jury has indicted Jason..
The former deputy, Jason Meade, was a member of a fugitive task force when he shot Casey Goodson Jr., 23, who was not the target of..