Russia's Zircon missile will chill NATO's zeal

The new Zircon hypersonic missile will force NATO to abandon its provocations on the border with Russia, experts with The Military Watch publication believe. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that new sea-based Zircon anti-ship missiles would be passed into service in early 2022. Russia had to develop the new missile in response to threats from NATO. The US military experts believe that Russia's actions come natural since the buildup of NATO forces increases tensions in relations with the Russian leadership. In particular, NATO intends to deploy nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe. Western missile defense systems had already been deployed in Poland and Romania, not far from the borders of Russia. This cannot but raise concerns in the Kremlin. The experts concluded that the development of the Zircon missile was an asymmetric response that Moscow gave to NATO's unfriendly actions.