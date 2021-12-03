Saints' Taysom Hill suffers torn tendon in finger in Week 13 loss to Cowboys, per report
Published
Saints' Taysom Hill suffers torn tendon in finger in Week 13 loss to Cowboys, per report
#cowboys #taysomhill
Published
Saints' Taysom Hill suffers torn tendon in finger in Week 13 loss to Cowboys, per report
#cowboys #taysomhill
Saints quarterback Taysom Hill remained in Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys after injuring the middle finger on his right..
Injuries were the main storyline for the New Orleans Saints heading into their "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Dallas..