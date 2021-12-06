Myanmar Court Sentences Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To 4 Years
The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in which the 76-year-old Nobel laureate is being prosecuted since the army seized power on Feb. 1.Full Article
Today, a Myanmar court sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison for flouting Covid rules and..
The 76-year-old Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of 1 February, ending..