Indonesia volcano erupts again as death toll rises to 22
An Indonesian volcano was active again on Monday, spewing out hot clouds of ash, two days after a powerful eruption killed at least 22 people and left dozens missing.
The death toll is already in the double digits, but the active volcano is at it once again.
