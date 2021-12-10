Senate Passes Bill Easing Way For Debt Limit Increase

Watch VideoThe Senate moved ahead Thursday with legislation that would create a one-time, fast-track process for raising the debt limit, overcoming a Republican filibuster and likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a devastating federal default.
The bill fits the two goals that Republican leader Mitch McConnell had...
