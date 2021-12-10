Mexico truck crash: At least 53 people killed as trailer overturns
Published
Dozens are injured when a trailer crammed with Central American migrants overturned, officials say.
#migrants #centralamerican #truckcrash
Published
Dozens are injured when a trailer crammed with Central American migrants overturned, officials say.
#migrants #centralamerican #truckcrash
Dozens are injured when a trailer crammed with Central American migrants overturned, officials say.
Dozens are injured when a trailer crammed with Central American migrants overturned, officials say.