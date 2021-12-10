Rapper Slim 400 shot, killed in California
Published
Rapper Vincent Cohran, known by the stage name Slim 400, was shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday.
#rapper #vincentcohran #inglewood
Published
Rapper Vincent Cohran, known by the stage name Slim 400, was shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday.
#rapper #vincentcohran #inglewood
The West Coast community is mourning a loss. Rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in Inglewood, California. Slim 400 Has Passed Away..
Slim 400 -- an up-and-coming rapper in the California hip-hop scene -- has been shot and killed in L.A. ... TMZ has learned. Law..